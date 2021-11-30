Zoho Corporation launches TrainerCentral; to offer collaborative e-learning platform

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of technology brands such as ManageEngine, Zoho and Qntrl, announced today the launch of a new business division in India: TrainerCentral.

Built entirely in India, TrainerCentral offers a comprehensive tool-kit that includes a website builder, business administration console, dedicated learner portal, payments gateway, online conferencing and analytics, the company said in a press release.

In order to make the technology more accessible, the platform is available in Hindi and Tamil, as well as English, and will support other regional languages. The data of its Indian users will be stored in Data Centres located within the country, it said in a press release.

Addressing digital gap in e-learning market

Aarthi Elizabeth, Chief Brand Evangelist, TrainerCentral. "With TrainerCentral, we have addressed this digital gap in the e-learning market, by offering all essential tools on a single, easy-to-use platform so that creators can quickly establish their knowledge brand and nurture a dedicated community of learners, all while turning their passion into profit. As their learner community grows, the trainers can continue to scale their business on TrainerCentral."

According to an IBEF report, the edtech market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2020. According to KPMG, India has become the second largest market for e-learning after the US.

TrainerCentral Highlights

Host live sessions and on-demand courses

Build a website and collect payments

Conduct Tests

Build a community

Reach out to potential learners

Gather analytics

"While other brands of Zoho Corp. deal with a B2B model, TrainerCentral is a B2C offering, with a dedicated go-to-market strategy. It caters to the e-learning community. TrainerCentral, however, can be easily integrated with other offerings of its sister brands under Zoho Corp. and shares the company's work ethos and culture," added Elizabeth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:45 AM IST