Zicuro Technologies selected as a technology partner by one of India’s top three private sector banks for their IFSC banking unit

Zicuro Technologies Private Limited has been selected as technology partner by a leading and one of the largest Private Sector Banks for their IFSC Banking Unit.

As a technology partner, Zicuro Technologies will have the responsibility of providing cutting-edge technology solutions that enable the bank to deliver its financial services in a secure, efficient, and scalable manner.

Last month Zicuro was selected as the technology partner by the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI). This partnership enables MSEI to provide efficient and effective services to its clients.

Providing services for IFSC Banking Unit requires a deep understanding of the bank's business needs, as well as expertise in developing and implementing technology solutions that meet those needs. Zicuro Technologies will leverage its expertise and experience in the banking and financial services industry. This partnership opens new avenues of future growth and expansion as it continues to provide innovative technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The software has met with encouraging responses from other Stake holders in Gift City and other leading banks are expected to onboard Zicuro in the near future.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, promoter of Zicuro and also founder of Abans Holdings Ltd (NSE: AHL) said "We are delighted to partner with one of the largest, most respected, innovative and leading Private Sector Banks in India, which has a wide presence in India and abroad having a large network of branches in India and with a presence in more than 16 countries other than India. The Bank is also one of the largest Custodians in India. This is a testament to our expertise and capabilities in delivering cutting-edge software solutions for the financial sector," said Abhishek Bansal, Founder of Zicuro Technologies Private Limited.

Zicuro has developed Custodial Software, especially designed for multi asset & multi currency application that interfaces with Banks, DP, Exchanges, Clearing Corporations, Brokers, PMS Providers through STP Platform. It has the ability to process trade at session level.