Zerodha CTO recommends basic human decency to prevent employees from leaving

Photo credit: Pixabay

Several startup founders in India have been ousted from their own firms, while others are forced to slash staff due to rising costs. At his new startup Third Unicorn, Ashneer Grover promised employees a Mercedes Benz if they complete five years at the firm. But Zerodha's technology chief Kailash Nadh feels that basic human decency is all that's needed to make employees stay.

No pretense, simple solution

The CTO's comments while speaking to Money Control, come after a year which saw startup CEOs recommending excessive working hours in the name of hustling. Nadh added that there's no formula or pretense to make people stay, as IT majors are recovering from high attrition rates. Employees at tech firms had also been fired for having a side hustle for additional income last year.

Read Also Tech layoffs: Atlassian firing 500 people months after hiring drive

No need to hire too many people

At a time when firms across the globe, including startups such as Byju's, are firing people because they had overhired, Nadh said that small teams can also bring in massive numbers.

His comments stand in contrast with reports about employees being insulted and subjected to harsh punishment by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Recently employees at Twitter and Amazon have also levelled similar allegations of mistreatment, and Nadh's simple advise can make a huge difference.