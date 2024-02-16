Zerodha CEO Exposes New Phishing Scams Mimicking Indian Brokers

Zerodha CEO |

Zerodha’s CEO Nithin Kamath has flagged a new fraudulent wave hitting Indian cyberspace, where scam artists from China and other Asian countries are deploying phishing attacks.

What Happened? These fraudsters are crafting countless websites and trading applications that mimic the platforms of legitimate Indian brokers, Kamath shared on social media. Counterfeit apps lure unsuspecting individuals by presenting a mirage of trust with their seemingly familiar interfaces. The endgame for these scammers is to coax users into transferring funds to their coffers.

In response to this rising threat, Kamath reiterated a set of precautionary measures to help individuals safeguard themselves. Among these, he advises against responding to unknown messages on platforms like WhatsApp, social media, and dating apps. He warns to view prompt requests to download new apps or open dubious links as a major red flag.

Furthermore, Kamath emphasizes that such scams prey on emotional vulnerabilities, such as greed or fear, and urges the public not to make hasty decisions. In case of suspicion, contacting the nearest police station or seeking legal counsel is recommended. He also cautions against sharing personally identifiable information and asserts that offers that seem too good to be true often are.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)