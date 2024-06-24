 Zepto Wants To Become $50 Billion Company That Employs Lakhs Of people: CEO
Zepto Wants To Become $50 Billion Company That Employs Lakhs Of people: CEO

Reflecting on the past 3 years of building Zepto: the story of 2 kids dropping out of college and starting a company that is worth 30,000 crore in just 3 years.

IANS
Updated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said on Sunday they are ready to turn the quick commerce platform into a USD 50 billion company.

Zomato-owned Blinkit's rival had just raised USD 665 million at a USD 3.6 billion valuation in a highly oversubscribed round. The new funding came just nine months after the company raised USD 235 million at a USD 1.4 billion valuation.

"Reflecting on the past 3 years of building Zepto: the story of 2 kids dropping out of college and starting a company that is worth 30,000 crore in just 3 years is only possible in one country in 2024: India," Palicha wrote on X.

He further said they are ready to "dedicate ourselves to building Zepto into a world-class USD 50 billion Indian company that employs lakhs—as a way to give back to this country that has given us so much.".

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India's fastest-growing internet companies. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto delivers over 10,000 products, ranging across categories, in 10 minutes.

