Zepto Plans Pre-IPO Private Placement, Aims To Strengthen Balance Sheet Before ₹8,010 Crore Public Issue

Zepto will raise fresh funds through a pre-IPO private placement to strengthen its balance sheet before listing. |

Mumbai: Quick-commerce company Zepto has announced a pre-IPO private placement of equity as it prepares for its planned stock market listing. The company said it has reached an agreement with major shareholders for the fundraise, which will further strengthen its balance sheet before the initial public offering (IPO).

The fresh capital will be added to Zepto's existing cash reserves of Rs 5,681 crore. The company also said it had zero debt as of March 31, 2026.

Zepto said its board and founders have received strong interest from public market investors for the IPO.

However, the company said it will continue focusing on business execution before going public. It plans to update its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the latest operating and financial performance in the coming quarters and intends to list within the timeline allowed by SEBI under the approved confidential filing process.

The company is expected to raise funds at a valuation of around USD 4.5 billion (about Rs 42,925 crore).

The latest funding round is likely to be led mainly by domestic investors, which will increase Indian ownership in Zepto. Indian shareholders currently own around 40 percent of the company.

The valuation is lower than the USD 7 billion valuation at which Zepto raised USD 450 million in October 2025.

Founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto filed confidential IPO papers in December 2025.

According to its updated filing in June 2026, the company plans to raise Rs 8,010 crore through a fresh issue of shares, along with an offer for sale of 11.35 crore equity shares by existing investors.

Read Also Zepto, Dhoot Transmission Among 6 Companies To Receive Sebi Approval For IPO Launches

For FY26, Zepto reported Rs 22,624 crore in revenue from operations and a net receivables value of Rs 24,816 crore. It handled an average of 17.5 lakh orders per day, which increased to 23.3 lakh orders per day in the March 2026 quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Zepto operated 1,139 stores and had nearly 48 million annual transacting users. After listing, it will compete with listed rivals Eternal and Swiggy, whose quick-commerce businesses include Blinkit and Instamart.