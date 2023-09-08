Zensar Technologies Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar Technologies Limited on Friday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, approved the allotment of 23,118 fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each to the employees, against the exercise of ESOPs, earlier granted to them, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 453,025,964 divided into 226,512,982 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Zensar Technologies Limited shares

The shares of the Zensar Technologies Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 558.40, up by 1.19 percent.