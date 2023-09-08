 Zensar Technologies Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Zensar Technologies Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar Technologies Limited on Friday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, approved the allotment of 23,118 fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each to the employees, against the exercise of ESOPs, earlier granted to them, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 453,025,964 divided into 226,512,982 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Zensar Technologies Limited shares

The shares of the Zensar Technologies Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 558.40, up by 1.19 percent.

