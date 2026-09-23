Zelenskyy Urges India To Stop Russian Oil Imports, Says Energy Trade Supports Moscow’s War Economy

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on India to reconsider its oil trade with Russia, saying Moscow’s economy relies significantly on energy exports to major buyers such as India, China and Turkey.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Zelenskyy said: “Russia is basing its economy on India, sometimes Turkey and China. And it is obvious if these guys stop their energy trade with Russia, then it (Russia) will have to stop fighting the war."

His comments came shortly after US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law. The legislation allows the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil, including India and China.

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Sanctions law raises pressure on Russian oil buyers

Zelenskyy said he expects the new sanctions framework to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce hostilities in Ukraine.

“I hope that we will end this (Russia-Ukraine war) and President Trump will help us to end this war. We need to do this as soon as possible, before winter, better before winter,” he said during interactions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He also expressed hope that Washington would use its sanctions powers if Russia did not move towards de-escalation.

India remains among the largest purchasers of Russian crude, with Russian supplies forming a significant portion of its oil imports in recent years. The issue has contributed to differences between New Delhi and Washington.

India cites energy security concerns

India has maintained that its crude oil purchasing decisions are based on market conditions and the need to secure affordable energy supplies for its population.

Russia has also defended its oil trade with India. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Moscow remains committed to meeting India’s energy requirements and that India’s purchases are aimed at supporting its own economic development.

Turkey, another major buyer of Russian energy, has also purchased Russian-linked crude grades, though reports have indicated a decline in imports following disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.