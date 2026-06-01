Zee Stock Jumps 6.4% After FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights Win

Investors welcomed the development regarding Zee Entertainment getting the broadcasting and streaming rights of FIFA World Cup as the company’s shares went sharply higher on Monday.

The stock surged as much as 6.4 percent after the announcement before trimming some gains.

Market participants viewed the acquisition of FIFA media rights as a significant step in Zee's efforts to strengthen its presence in sports broadcasting and digital streaming.

Telecast and Streaming Plans

The company said FIFA World Cup matches will be broadcast on its newly launched Unite8 Sports channels.

Live streaming of the tournament will be available through the Zee5 platform, allowing viewers to watch matches across television and digital devices.

The agreement gives Zee access to one of the world's most-watched sporting events and could help attract a larger audience to both its television and streaming businesses.

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Rights Extend Beyond 2026 Tournament

The partnership is not limited to the 2026 World Cup.

Zee has also secured rights for several future FIFA events, including the FIFA World Cup 2030, along with multiple men's, women's and youth football competitions.

This long-term arrangement strengthens the company's sports portfolio and provides access to premium global football content for years to come.

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka said football has a growing fan base across India and cuts across regions and age groups.

He added that the investment in FIFA rights and dedicated sports channels reflects the company's confidence in the long-term growth potential of the sport.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai described India as a strategically important market, citing its young audience and strong interest in football.

According to FIFA data, India accounted for 2.9 percent of the global linear television audience for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making it one of the tournament's largest viewer markets worldwide.