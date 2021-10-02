Zee moves Bombay HC against Invesco's demand for EGM; terms it 'invalid', 'illegal'

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited (ZEEL) has moved the Bombay High Court against Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be declared illegal. Invesco and OFI Global China Fund are major institutional investorsinvestors in ZEEL.

“… Company has filed a suit before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay (Bombay High Court) under the ordinary original civil jurisdiction (Civil Suit), inter alia requesting the Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent to the Company by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC (shareholders of the Company) is illegal and invalid," Zee stated in a regulatory filing on October 2.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) and OFI Global China Fund LLC, is the largest shareholder of ZEEL.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and its subsidiary, OFI Global China Fund Llc, own a combined 17.88 percent of ZEEL.

On October 1, the ZEEL Board rejected the overseas shareholders demand to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting terming their requisition invalid and illegal.



Invesco and OFI Global had called for an EGM to oust the existing board members, who they felt had lost the confidence of shareholders and also wanted to bring in their own nominees as directors on the board. The two shareholders, who account for about 18 per cent in ZEEL, have also got directions from NCLT on their requisition for EGM on Thursday.

"This has reference to the requisition notice received by the Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., from Invesco Developing Markets Funds and OFI Global China Fund, LLC. The Board, comprising experienced professionals deliberated and discussed various legal and statutory implications of the requisition notice," ZEEL said in a statement.

What is the fracas about

In September, Invesco, and OFI Global China Fund called for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders seeking to remove Punit Goenka as director of the firm,

Goenka, son of Essel Group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, is managing director and chief executive officer of ZEEL.

"The board of directors of the company is requested to take all necessary action to call for and conduct the extraordinary general meeting, as requisitioned by us, in accordance with applicable law… ," the two investment firms said in a letter, which was uploaded by the company on the bourses.

In a stock exchange filing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that Invesco and OGI Global have recommended appointing six independent directors to the board of the company--Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli and Gaurav Mehta.

Besides Goenka, Invesco and OFI Global sought the removal of Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as directors of the company. .

In a separate filing, ZEEL also informed that both independent board members Chokhani and Kurien has resigned from the board on Monday evening.

"The Company has ....received letters from Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien resigning from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the Company with immediate effect," ZEEL said in a regulatory filing.

Invesco and OFI Global China also enclosed the relevant declarations and information required from each of the proposed Independent Directors, which is required while seeking approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) while making changes.

"Accordingly, we request that the company submit an application with the MIB seeking approval for the appointment of the Proposed Independent Directors at the earliest," the investment firms said.

In July 2019, Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group had roped in existing investor Invesco Oppenheimer to raise its stake in flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises by another 11 per cent for Rs 4,224 crore.

As of June 2021 quarter, the promoter shareholding in the company stood at 3.99 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:20 PM IST