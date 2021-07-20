ZEE Entertainment to launch tech hub in Bengaluru, hire over 500 experts

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is launching a technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and exponential growth for its integrated platforms, the company said in a release today.
The innovation centre will onboard over 500 experts with expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security, the company said, adding it has already hired 120 plus experts to enhance its overall technology infrastructure.
The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data and talent to cater to the new-age consumer across connected devices, the release said.
"...The centre will be focused on developing world class tech products & data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration. We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next," said Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE.
ZEE’s presence is in over 190 plus countries with over 1.3 billion viewers.
The new ZEE 4.0 version of the company will focus on reinventing existing business models, maximizing its core, expanding into adjacent spaces and exploring new areas of business, the release said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)