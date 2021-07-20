ZEE Entertainment to launch tech hub in Bengaluru, hire over 500 experts

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is launching a technology hub in Bengaluru to drive innovation and exponential growth for its integrated platforms, the company said in a release today.

The innovation centre will onboard over 500 experts with expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security, the company said, adding it has already hired 120 plus experts to enhance its overall technology infrastructure.

The innovation centre in Bengaluru will help build a strong cohort of design, tech, data and talent to cater to the new-age consumer across connected devices, the release said.