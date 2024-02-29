YouTuber Rajaram Prasad's Journey Of Informing Millions

Rajaram Prasad's YouTube journey began with his tech channel “Sikhe All in Hindi” where he used to upload tech related videos. After witnessing the chaos caused by misleading information, he incorporated accurate facts and information into his YouTube content. Additionally, he launched a blogging portal called "News9to5," dedicated to providing reliable information and facts, aimed at helping people avoid deceptive scams.

Hailing from Garhwa, Rajaram has now become a household name for everyone in Jharkhand. He has over 3.4 million subscribers and about 267 million views on his channel.

Talking about his journey, he says, “I wasn't entirely sure about integrating informative videos into my YouTube work. I considered it a separate field of work related to tech videos. However, I aimed to prevent people from falling into the traps of online scams and misinformation. For that, I was more inclined towards writing blogs, which led me to start two additional blogging sites - TechFdz & Loverbabu. As people started to appreciate my work, they encouraged me to integrate this into my youtube genre. I pursued this as my passion and transitioned to full-time blogging and content creation.”

"My motivation is still the same; to assist people in obtaining accurate information and news. I believe it is my duty to society."

He says, “I wanted to do something unique: provide accurate information to people. In today's world, with the advancement of technology and the rise of AI, generating false information is all too easy, spreading like wildfire. I suspected early on that relying on one medium wouldn't be enough to counter this trend. As I gained popularity through my YouTube channel and my blogging portals, I began conducting seminars to raise awareness among the youth in various cities.”

He used YouTube as a platform to spread knowledge creatively. He explains, “When I entered the informative genre, there weren't many channels covering these small topics where people were getting fooled. This gave me a first-mover advantage, and since I was already creating YouTube videos, it was easy to integrate them into my channel.”

Rajaram encourages more people to join YouTube and create content based on facts.

"YouTube is a platform where anyone can excel if they target the correct genre and help people find the right solutions. Your talent is a gift, and assisting others can enable you to be your true self.”