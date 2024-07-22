YouTube Down: Users Unable To Upload On The Video Sharing Platform

After the Microsoft/Crowdstrike fiasco that saw one of the biggest IT outage witnessed in modern era, another 'glitch' appears to have occupied some internet users. This time, it is the turn of content creators on the video-sharing platform YouTube, who appear to be having issues.

For those wondering why Studio is down. It's a worldwide problem I was talking to @TeamYouTube on a chat and they said it's a known problem and they are working on a fix. #youtubestudio #YouTube #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/saxY2sz2pD — MiniMasterGG (@MiniMasterGG) July 22, 2024

thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 22, 2024

According to some users who took to X to register their complaints and concerns in the matter, they are having some issues while uploading videos on the website.

YouTube Down: YouTube, one of the world's largest video-sharing platforms, is currently experiencing an outage affecting users in India.The platform has been reported down by multiple users who have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their frustrations. #YouTube pic.twitter.com/DsyHE3Nvdb — kumar Ashutosh Anand (@Ashutos59663780) July 22, 2024

Some users who reached out to the video sharing platform received a response from the platform. In a response, YouTube said, "thanks for flagging this! we're checking it out rn, we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!"

Another user added, "For those wondering why Studio is down. It's a worldwide problem I was talking to @TeamYouTube on a chat and they said it's a known problem and they are working on a fix."

According to Downdetector, a website scrutinising down-time of websites online, that is maintained by Ookla, the video-sharing website was down multiple times in the day. In fact, according to the website, there were 136 such cases at 15:10 IST and 107 such instances at 16:25 IST.