 'You’re The Absolute Worst': Amid Mumbai-Doha Flight Delay Controversy, Other Indigo Flyers Raise Concerns
The screenshot shared by the user showed a Kolkata-bound flight originating from Jaipur running behind schedule. In the post, there was a delay of about 20 minutes. However, it is to be noted, that apart from the current delay, the interface also read that the status of the flight could further change, adding to the user's umbrage.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Indigo, India's largest airline, who have come to dominate the Indian aviation market, appears to be in a bit of a conundrum. In the early hours of the day, on Sunday, reports emerged of a major five-hour delay came to pass for a Mumbai to Doha Indigo flight. In this instance, the passengers were allegedly made to wait in inisde the aircraft, without any food and water.

More Flight Delays

Meanwhile, another issue of concern emerged when some other Indigo flyers also took to social media to express their concerns.

One X user and Indigo flyer took to the social media platform to talk about the inconvenience caused. The user shared a post on X that showed a screenshot of the apparent delay in the scheduled flight. The post was shared with a caption, "Hi @IndiGo6E. You’re the absolute worst."

However, it is to be noted that apart from the current delay, the interface also read that the status of the flight could further change, adding to the user's umbrage.

Indigo's Response

The low-cost airline responded to this complaint and said, "Hi, we regret the inconvenience. As checked, your flight is delayed due to the consequential impact of air traffic congestion, which is beyond our control. We appreciate your patience and wish you a pleasant flight."

Another user raised a different issue with Indigo. The user said, "Travelling fm Kolkata to Mumbai by #AirIndia. Upgraded 2 business fm economy. Thankyou @airindia. In absolute contrast 2 @indigo #indigo where they don't evn allow moving 2 empty seats as there was a fee at the time of bkg. No prizes fr guessing wch airline I will chose nxt time!".

Once again, there was a response from Indigo. The airline assured the indignant consumer of action.

