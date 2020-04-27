'Young' IRS officer left red-faced after Fin Min disowns Income Tax recommendations - the story so far

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, we are all aware that the several businesses have been severely hit with many even shutting down. And not to forget the plight of scores of migrant workers who have lost their jobs amid all the businesses being closed.

Yes, it is important for the government to take necessary steps to revive the economy at the moment along with ensuring that the virus is completely contained. Ofcourse, to revive the economy, businesses need to start operating again but it is important to keep in mind the spread of the virus in various states like Maharashtra, Delhi, etc where businesses are carried out on a large scale. But considering the increase in number of cases in these states, it looks like the restrictions won't be relaxed soon.

In a policy paper-cum- recommendation titled "Fiscal Options and Response to COVID-19 Epidemic (FORCE)" presented to the PMO and Finace Ministry, the IRS officers have said that the Government needs to spend considerably more to revive the economy; and b) it needs to raise additional revenue, but in ways that must not burden the already distressed common man.