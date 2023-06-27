Yobee, Nuvama Launch Tradebox To Help 2 Lakh Traders & Investors Trade With Ease |

Yobee, a modern fintech company that creates financial products for the capital market sector, has announced that it has unveiled Tradebox at no charge to users of Nuvama Wealth, a prominent wealth management firm formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management.

Through this partnership, Yobee expects to further increase the penetration of Tradebox as a valuable asset-class for traders and investors.

Tradebox is an innovative product developed by Yobee, a company founded in 2019 by two capital market professionals, Salil Mathur and Chella Ram. This product is designed to simplify and enhance the systematic trading experience for advisors, investors, and traders. It is the first of its kind and has already gained significant recognition in the market.

Since its launch earlier this year, Tradebox has already established a partnership with IIFL Securities, allowing the latter's customers to access the Tradebox application within IIFL's app and web platforms.

Tradebox now also offers a seamless onboarding experience for customers of Nuvama Wealth who wish to use the platform. The "Login with Nuvama" feature on the Tradebox web app allows customers to begin their trading journey with ease, without the need for additional account creation or verification processes.

Read Also Yobee, IIFL partner to simplify trading for investors with launch of Tradebox

This integration enables Nuvama Wealth customers to benefit from Tradebox's advanced features, including single-click systematic trading and real-time market data analytics. Nuvama Wealth has about two lakh KYC-approved customers that can potentially benefit from Tradebox.

Overall, Tradebox is a game-changing product that provides a comprehensive and efficient trading experience for users, and its partnership with Nuvama Wealth is a testament to its value proposition in the market.

As part of the collaboration, Salil Mathur, the Co-founder and CEO of Yobee, stated that Tradebox will simplify systematic trading to the level of convenience found in mutual fund investments. This will convert intricate trading into a user-friendly process, allowing individuals to capitalize on wealth-building opportunities on a weekly and monthly basis.

Puneet Gupta, the Digital Business Head of Nuvama Wealth, added, “Tradebox introduces a novel asset class in systematic trading, presenting investors and traders with unprecedented opportunities for portfolio diversification and enhancement. By leveraging the dynamic nature of the market, Tradebox empowers traders and investors to capitalize on short-term opportunities with agility and precision.”

Tradebox enables traders and investors to leverage the dynamic nature of the market and capitalize on short-term opportunities.

Read Also Share Market To Remain Shut On June 29 On Account Of Bakrid

Tradebox employs a systematic and disciplined approach to trading with professionally curated short-term baskets based on expert analysis and research, offering one-click features. This allows traders and investors to capitalize on short-term wealth creation opportunities week after week.

In addition to its systematic approach, Tradebox offers complete control over investment funds, allowing traders and investors to trade in or withdraw from a Tradebox at any time. This flexibility is particularly important for those who prefer to manage their investments on their own terms.