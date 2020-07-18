Yes Bank's FPO manages to sail through; gets 93% subscription

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore has managed to sail through after getting subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription would be 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

The bank would raise the targeted RS 15,000 crore with help from SBI Capital Markets, which had underwritten the issue.

The issue received bids for 8,47,86,84,000 shares against the offer size of 9,09,97,66,899 shares, translating into a subscription of 93 per cent, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange till 7 pm.