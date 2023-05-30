YES BANK unveils refreshed brand identity | YES Bank

YES BANK today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, a visual transformation relevant to the changing times, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Bank's dynamic new identity is designed to resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of customers, while reflecting its intent of going beyond just ticking the boxes and enabling people to live each day to the fullest. This fresh narrative echoes the values of the YES BANK of today that resonates with the Bank’s commitment to empower customers to focus on their priorities while the Bank takes care of their financial needs.

As part of its refreshed identity, YES BANK has launched a vibrant new logo which carries forward the visual DNA of the Bank and builds on it. The design language is digital friendly and reflects a brand which believes in being fluid. It depicts the Bank's progressive spirit while staying true to its core values. The tick has been transformed into a soaring bird, which represents the Bank’s current position of ‘soaring’. Moreover, the smoothened out corners and fluid shapes have replaced the angular edges of the older identity, along with a more emphatic typography. The familiar blue and red colours that have been associated with YES BANK logo have got a makeover as well; the red and blue have an electric tone, representing high energy and innovation that the YES BANK of today stands for.

As part of its updated image, the Bank is preparing to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign centered around the slogan "Life Ko Banao Rich." This tagline embodies the Bank's central objective of being a holistic service provider and upholding its reputation as a brand that goes above and beyond to meet the diverse needs of its customers.