YES Bank Shares Crash 14% To Rs 18.22, Rs 15,600 Crore AT1 Bond Payout May Hit 25% Of Net Worth

YES Bank shares plunged 14.06 percent to Rs 18.22, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 16.96 amid AT1 bond concerns. | File Pic

Mumbai: YES Bank shares plunged 14.06 percent on Thursday, falling Rs 2.98 to Rs 18.22 at 3:15 PM IST, amid concerns over a possible Rs 15,600 crore liability linked to Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds.

The sharp fall followed the Supreme Court's decision upholding the Bombay High Court ruling that set aside the write-off of YES Bank's AT1 bonds during its 2020 financial crisis.

YES Bank Shares Hit 52-Week Low

YES Bank shares opened at Rs 21.25 and touched an intraday high of Rs 21.38 before witnessing heavy selling pressure.

The stock slipped to Rs 16.96, its fresh 52-week low, before recovering to Rs 18.22.

The bank's market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 57,190 crore at 3:15 PM, according to the market snapshot.

Rs 15,600 Crore Payout Concern

YES Bank's net worth is assumed at approximately Rs 61,800 crore for this calculation.

The original AT1 bond base amount is estimated at Rs 8,000 crore.

Media reports have suggested a potential payout of Rs 15,600 crore, including approximately Rs 7,600 crore in interest and related amounts over six years.

However, the final interest calculation and total liability remain subject to legal and financial clarification.

Net Worth Could Fall Over 25 percent

If YES Bank were required to pay Rs 15,600 crore entirely from its existing net worth, the impact could be substantial.

The bank's net worth could theoretically decline from Rs 61,800 crore to Rs 46,200 crore.

This represents a reduction of approximately 25.24 percent.

What Should Investors Watch?

The actual financial impact will depend on the final payout, interest obligations, regulatory treatment and accounting adjustments.

Investors will closely monitor YES Bank's official clarification and any further developments regarding the AT1 bond liability.

Disclaimer: Financial impact calculations are hypothetical estimates based on assumed liabilities; actual obligations depend on legal outcomes and official bank disclosures.