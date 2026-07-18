YES Bank Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹1,071.0 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹9,842.3 Crore

Mumbai: YES Bank r eported a 33.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,071.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹801.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to ₹9,842.3 crore from ₹9,348.1 crore a year earlier, while net profit was broadly unchanged from ₹1,068.4 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

The lender's standalone total income increased on both a year-on-year and sequential basis during the quarter. Operating profit stood at ₹1,704.0 crore, up from ₹1,358.0 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹1,618.2 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax came in at ₹1,309.5 crore, compared with ₹1,074.0 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, total income rose from ₹9,381.1 crore to ₹9,842.3 crore. Operating expenses increased to ₹2,880.4 crore from ₹2,749.6 crore, while provisions and contingencies rose to ₹394.5 crore from ₹187.6 crore. Despite higher provisions, the bank maintained quarterly profitability, with net profit remaining largely stable.

Asset Quality And Other Highlights

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.3%, unchanged sequentially and lower than 1.6% a year earlier. Net NPA remained at 0.2%, improving from 0.3% in the year-ago quarter. Capital Adequacy Ratio under Basel III was 15.1%, while basic earnings per share stood at ₹0.34, compared with ₹0.26 in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, the bank allotted about 7.01 million equity shares under its employee stock option schemes.

Other Developments

The bank stated that final arguments have concluded before the Supreme Court in matters relating to the write-down of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, with judgment reserved. It added that any financial impact, if applicable, will be accounted for in future reporting periods. The bank also reported one subsidiary as of June 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited standalone financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.