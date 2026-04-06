YES Bank Appoints Vinay Tonse As CEO After Prashant Kumar Tenure Ends April 2026

YES Bank has appointed Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective April 06 | File Image |

Mumbai: Leadership changes at YES Bank are underway, with the private lender transitioning to a new chief just as its previous CEO completes his term.

Leadership Transition Begins

Prashant Kumar stepped down as Managing Director and CEO on April 05, 2026, marking the end of his tenure at the bank. The transition was immediate, with Vinay Muralidhar Tonse taking charge the very next day. This ensures continuity at the top, avoiding any leadership gap during a critical phase for the bank.

New CEO Tenure Defined

Tonse has been appointed for a three-year term starting April 06, 2026 and ending April 05, 2029. His appointment, cleared by the Reserve Bank of India, remains subject to shareholder approval. The bank also confirmed that Tonse is not restricted by any regulatory authority from holding a directorship position.

Veteran Banker Steps In

Tonse brings decades of banking experience, having started his career in 1988 at State Bank of India. Most recently, he served as Managing Director overseeing retail business and operations, handling a network of nearly 23,000 branches and a workforce of around 2,33,426 employees. His exposure spans corporate credit, international banking, treasury operations, and retail banking, positioning him as a seasoned operator for the role.

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Strategic Continuity Ahead

The leadership shift signals a continuation of YES Bank’s ongoing transformation efforts. By appointing an experienced insider from India’s largest public sector bank, the lender appears to be prioritizing operational depth and execution capability as it navigates growth and stability challenges in the coming years.

The bank disclosed the development through a regulatory filing under SEBI’s Listing Regulations, formally notifying stock exchanges of the leadership change.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making any financial or business decisions.