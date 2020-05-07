Yes Bank sees 7.5% rise in stock prices after it reports Rs 2,729 crore net profit in Q4

Rana Kapoor-founded Yes Bank’s stock a few months ago had seen a continuous drop in value. But after the financial results for FY 2019-2020 was announced the bank saw a rise in shares — proving that the investors continue to keep a close watch over this stock.

While the stock reached an intraday high of Rs 31.6, its low was Rs 25.8 per piece.

Looks like the investors are not really bothered by the fact that the bank had written off additional tier-1 bonds of Rs 8,415 crore. The private lender reported Rs 2,729 crore net profit for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 1,507 crore loss in the same quarter of FY 2018-2019.