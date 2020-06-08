YES Bank scam case: ED raids five Mumbai-based offices of Cox and Kings

Five offices of alleged loan defaulter travel firm Cox and Kings in Mumbai were searched by teams of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Yes Bank scam case on Monday, sources said.

According to sources in the ED, Cox and Kings is one of the defaulters on the radar of the economic offences watchdog in the Yes Bank scam case.

Cox and Kings was one of the biggest borrowers of Yes Bank with an approximate exposure of Rs 2,285 crore, sources said.