Yes Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Zooms 148%; Total Income Growth At 15% YoY

Yes Bank on Saturday released its fiscal second quarter earnings with profit at Rs 566.59 crore, posting a jump of 147.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 228.64 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The bank recorded total income during the quarter at Rs 9,225.45 crore, up 15.6 per cent as against Rs 7,980.61 crore posted during the same period of the previous financial year.

Net interest income and margin

The net interest income of Yes Bank for Q2 FY25 came out at Rs 2,200 crore, a 14.3 per cent jump from the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year, which stood at Rs 1,925 crore.

The net interest margin for Q2 FY25 stood at 2.4 per cent compared to 2.3 per cent in the quarter under review from the previous financial year.

Net and gross NPA (Non-performing assets)

Yes Bank's net non-performing assets (NPA) for the reviewed quarter were Rs 1168 crore, while its gross NPA was Rs 3,889.4 crore. Compared to Q2FY24, when it was 2.0 per cent, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 1.6 per cent.

The net non-performing asset ratio, on the other hand, was 0.5 per cent as opposed to 0.9 per cent in Q2FY24. The PCR, or NPA Provision Coverage Ratio, was 70.0 per cent.

Gross slippages for Q2FY25 were Rs 1,314 crore, according to the Bank. The overdue books for 31–90 days were valued at Rs 3,762 crore, those for 31–60 days at Rs 1,896 crore, and those for 61–90 days at Rs 1,866 crore.

Net advances and deposits

With net advances of Rs 2,35,117 crore, Yes Bank saw an increase of 12.4 per cent year over year. The loan book was divided 59:16:25 between the Retail & SME, Mid Corporate, and Corporate segments. It also stated that fresh disbursements stayed strong at Rs 23,998 crore, helping to boost the balance sheet by 14.5 per cent year over year.

With total deposits of Rs 2,77,214 crore, the private lender reported an 18.3 per cent YoY increase in deposits. In the second quarter, the CASA ratio was 32 per cent. Savings account balances increased by 30.5 per cent year over year, while current account balances increased by 26.2 per cent year over year.