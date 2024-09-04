Yes Bank Promoter Rana Kapoor's Daughter Radha Allowed To Go Abroad By Court | PTI

Mumbai: The special court directed the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to withdraw the LOC issued for Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor's daughter to allow her to travel abroad. The court said that there have been no instances of her violating any conditions.

Radha Kapoor Khanna is one of the accused in the money laundering case against her father. Since she has been restrained from moving out of the country without the permission of the court, Radha approached the court for permission to travel out of the country.

Radha is scheduled to travel to Nice, France, and Istanbul, Turkey via Dubai and Milan from September 13 to September 26. Hence she pleaded that the LOC, if any against her, be suspended for the said period and she should be allowed to travel. The plea though was opposed by the ED.

The special court after hearing both sides, observed that, at an earlier point in time also the permission to travel abroad was granted to Radha. Nothing on record to show that she at any point in time has breached the conditions imposed earlier. No prejudice will be caused if she is permitted to travel abroad as prayed.

The court, however, imposed certain strict conditions on her wherein she was asked to submit her detailed itinerary to the investigating agency with contact details. Besides, she has been asked to assure that in case her presence is required by the investigating agency she should make herself available with no excuses.