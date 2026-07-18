YES Bank Net Profit Rises 33.7% To ₹107.10 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: YES Bank announced on Thursday that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rose by 33.7% to ₹107.10 crore, compared to ₹80.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total Income Jumps

The bank's total standalone income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹984.23 crore. This marks an increase from ₹934.81 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Interest Earned Grows

Interest earned by YES Bank increased to ₹804.43 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from ₹759.59 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This was primarily driven by interest/discount on advances/bills, which rose to ₹610.71 crore from ₹576.64 crore.

Operating Expenses See Rise

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased to ₹288.04 crore. This is up from ₹276.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions (other than tax expense) and contingencies, net, stood at ₹39.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This is higher than the ₹28.40 crore provisioned in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asset Quality Ratios

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances was 1.3% as of June 30, 2026. This improved from 1.6% as of June 30, 2025. Net NPA stood at 0.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from 0.3% in the year-ago period.

Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors also approved a revised notice for the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with no change to the date or business items, the bank said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.