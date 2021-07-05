Yes Bank loans shrink marginally to Rs 1.63 lakh cr by end of June qtr

Yes Bank's loans fell by a marginal 0.4 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore by the end of June 30, 2021, the bank said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The bank's total loans stood at Rs 1,63,914 crore as of June 30, 2021 as compared with Rs 1,64,510 crore in the year-ago period, registering a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, as per the bank's regulatory filing.

However, the bank said that the figures by June end this year are provisional and subject to the approval of the audit committee, board of directors, and statutory auditors.

Compared sequentially, it was down by 1.8 per cent from Rs 1,66,893 crore as on March 31, 2021.

The gross retail disbursements during the June-ended quarter stood at Rs 5,099 crore as against Rs 424 crore during the previous year and Rs 7,828 crore in the March quarter.