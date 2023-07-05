 Yes Bank Deposits Jump 13.5%; Loan And Advances Grow 7.5%
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Yes Bank Deposits Jump 13.5%; Loan And Advances Grow 7.5% | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

The Deposits of Yes bank was up 13.5 per cent year-on-year and up 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 2,19,369 crore, while Loans and Advances were up 7.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,00,308 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The credit to deposit ratio in June was at 91.3 per cent in comparison to 96.4 per cent in June 2022.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 125.6 per cent against 116 per cent in June 2022.

The shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday at 11:25 am IST were at Rs 17.20, up by 2.38 per cent.

