YES Bank Crisis: Customers can now use IMPS, NEFT to pay dues

Mumbai: Yes Bank has enabled inward Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services.

People can now use other bank accounts to send payments towards Yes Bank credit card dues and loan obligations through IMPS and NEFT, the private lender said on Tuesday via its official Twitter account.

The development comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded Yes Bank's board and put a withdrawal cap of Rs 50,000 from its accounts with few exceptions.