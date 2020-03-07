Yes Bank Crisis: Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was taken to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning on Saturday. This came a day after, ED raided the Mumbai residence of Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe against him.
On Friday, ED raided Yes Bank founder's residence at his Samudra Mahal in Worli. The ED is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity. The central agency is also probing other alleged irregularities.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on crisis-ridden Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.
After RBI imposed a moratorium, Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. According to RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)