Yes Bank Crisis: Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was taken to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning on Saturday. This came a day after, ED raided the Mumbai residence of Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe against him.

On Friday, ED raided Yes Bank founder's residence at his Samudra Mahal in Worli. The ED is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity. The central agency is also probing other alleged irregularities.