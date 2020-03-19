Yes Bank crisis: Anil Ambani appears before ED office for questioning in money laundering case

Mumbai: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday reached the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others.

The ED had earlier summoned Anil Ambani in connection with the case on Monday, but the Reliance Group Chairman had filed an adjournment plea before the ED following which the date was changed to Thursday.

In a statement issued last week, the Reliance Group had denied any links with Kapoor, his family or entities controlled by them.

"Reliance Group states it has NIL direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor, former CEO of YES Bank, or his wife or daughters, or any entities controlled by Rana Kapoor or his family. Reliance Group says its entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and transacted in the ordinary course of business," said the statement issued on Wednesday.