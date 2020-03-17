Yes Bank Bad Loans: ED summons Subhash Chandra, Anil Ambani, Gautam Thapar, Wadhawans and Sameer Gehlaut

Mumbai: As the Yes Bank probe gathers momentum, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned all the large borrowers who were given loans by the Rana Kapoor-led management. Most of these big borrowers have defaulted and the loans have turned into bad debts.

"The management and promoters will be examined and questioned in the coming weeks," said an official.

The top honchos are lined up for appearance on different dates between March 17 and March 21. So, the Wadhawans of the Dewan Housing Finance have been summoned on Tuesday; former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and Essel Group's Subhash Chandra on March 18; Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings on March 19; Sameer Gehlot of IndiaBulls on March 20; and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar on March 21.

It is understood that Chandra's Essel Group allegedly accounts for over Rs 8,000 crore of Yes Bank dues. Ambani has bad loans running into Rs 12,800 crore; Goyal’s Jet over Rs 550 crore; DHFL is already under the scanner in connection with Rs 3700 crore worth bad loans.