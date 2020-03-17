Yes Bank Bad Loans: ED summons Subhash Chandra, Anil Ambani, Gautam Thapar, Wadhawans and Sameer Gehlaut

Mumbai: As the Yes Bank probe gathers momentum, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned all the large borrowers who were given loans by the Rana Kapoor-led management. Most of these big borrowers have defaulted and the loans have turned into bad debts.
"The management and promoters will be examined and questioned in the coming weeks," said an official.
The top honchos are lined up for appearance on different dates between March 17 and March 21. So, the Wadhawans of the Dewan Housing Finance have been summoned on Tuesday; former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and Essel Group's Subhash Chandra on March 18; Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings on March 19; Sameer Gehlot of IndiaBulls on March 20; and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar on March 21.
It is understood that Chandra's Essel Group allegedly accounts for over Rs 8,000 crore of Yes Bank dues. Ambani has bad loans running into Rs 12,800 crore; Goyal’s Jet over Rs 550 crore; DHFL is already under the scanner in connection with Rs 3700 crore worth bad loans.
A separate case has also been lodged against the Yes
Bank founder and Avantha Group chief Gautam Thapar, who is allegedly saddled with bad loans to the extent of Rs 1900 crores.
The ED official said that the agency was looking into all the stressed loans sanctioned during the tenure of Kapoor. The specific ED charge against Kapoor, 62, is that of "laundering proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore; these were allegedly kickbacks for clearing bad loans.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the exposure was mostly before 2014.
Date sheet for ED summons
• March 17: Wadhawans of DHFL
• March 18: Naresh Goyal of defunct Jet Airways
• March 18: Subhash Chandra of Essel Group
• March 19: Anil Ambani and Peter Kerkar of Thomas Cook
• March 20: Sameer Gehlaut of Indiabulls
• March 21: Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group
