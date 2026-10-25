YES Bank AT-1 Bond Payment Decision Still Pending, Lender Reviews Supreme Court Judgment And Coupon Options

YES Bank is reviewing the Supreme Court's AT-1 bond judgment and coupon payment options. |

Mumbai: YES Bank has said it is still evaluating the Supreme Court's judgment concerning its Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds and will decide on coupon payments after completing its assessment.

In a regulatory filing dated October 24, 2026, the private sector lender said it continues to examine available options and possible actions following the court's judgment.

Bank Retains Right Over Coupon Payments

YES Bank clarified that the terms of its AT-1 bonds allow it to exercise discretion over coupon payments.

The bank said it has received queries from certain bondholders seeking clarity regarding interest payments on these instruments.

According to the filing, the bank's 9 per cent AT-1 bonds, issued under an information memorandum dated October 17, 2017, had a scheduled coupon payment date of October 18, 2026.

However, the lender has not completed its assessment of the judgment and related matters.

Decision Expected After Review

YES Bank said it would communicate its decision on whether to exercise coupon discretion after completing its evaluation.

The bank did not specify a timeline for concluding the review but indicated that the process would be completed in due course.

It also said further disclosures would be made to stock exchanges wherever required under applicable SEBI regulations.

Supreme Court Judgment Under Examination

The latest communication follows earlier disclosures submitted by YES Bank on October 15, 16 and 18 concerning the Supreme Court's judgment on AT-1 bonds.

The lender is examining the ruling and evaluating possible legal and regulatory steps before announcing its next course of action.

Banking Operations Remain Unaffected

YES Bank assured customers that its day-to-day banking operations remain unaffected by the ongoing review.

The lender confirmed that services across branches and digital banking channels continue without interruption.

The filing was submitted to BSE and NSE under Regulation 30 of SEBI's listing regulations.

The bank's next disclosure is expected to provide further clarity to bondholders regarding coupon payments and its response to the judgment.