Yes Bank announces partnership with Visa to issue credit cards

Yes Bank has announced a partnership with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers on the payment platform.

With the partnership, the Bank will issue select credit card variants, consumer as well as commercial, on Visa’s payment network.

The suite consists of nine credit card variants on the Visa platform that service all segments – consumer cards, business cards, and corporate cards across YES First, YES Premia and YES Prosperity.

The Visa co-branded cards have loyalty programs, under which reward points never expire and can also be shared or transferred to Yes Bank Credit Card holders, it said in a press release. Other benefits include foreign currency markup and a bouquet of lifestyle privileges including airport lounge access and golf course privileges (Lounge and Golf benefits available on select cards).

The Bank is also in the process of completing technology integration with NPCI and plans to issue Rupay branded credit cards in due course.

Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said, “With Visa’s payment and security system, our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted ease while using Yes Bank credit cards.”

Sujai Raina, Head – Business Development, India, Visa, said, “Keeping in mind the varied consumers, businesses and corporate clients that the Bank caters to, Visa aims to help expand access and enable inclusion to digital payments across these segments.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:03 AM IST