 Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessYes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | YES Bank

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,08,750 equity shares to employees as a stock option under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme and the Bank has realized ₹27,42,687.50, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹57,51,13,40,268 to ₹57,51,17,57,768.

Yes Bank Shares

The shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹17.40, down by 0.57 percent.

Read Also
Yes Bank Deposits Jump 13.5%; Loan And Advances Grow 7.5%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,154.85, Nifty Above 19,800 After Reaching Record High

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,154.85, Nifty Above 19,800 After Reaching Record High

Delhi HC Finds Charges of Fraud Against SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh In Share Transfer

Delhi HC Finds Charges of Fraud Against SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh In Share Transfer

Mastek Appoints Umang Nahata As Additional Director

Mastek Appoints Umang Nahata As Additional Director

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mastek Net Profit Falls To ₹73.53 Cr; Federal Bank Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mastek Net Profit Falls To ₹73.53 Cr; Federal Bank Net Profit Rises To...