Yes Bank Announces 2,08,750 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | YES Bank

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,08,750 equity shares to employees as a stock option under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme and the Bank has realized ₹27,42,687.50, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹57,51,13,40,268 to ₹57,51,17,57,768.

Yes Bank Shares

The shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹17.40, down by 0.57 percent.

