Yatra Online Retail Book Subscribed 55% On Day 1; Overall Issue Sees 11% Demand

Dhruv Shringi - Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online Limited |

The Initial Public Offering of Yatra Online Limited was subscribed 11% on the first day of bidding process.

The issue received bids of 33,64,725 shares against the offered 3,09,42,356 equity shares, at a price band of ₹135-142, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Retail Portion was subscribed 55%, Non-Institutional Investors was subscribed 3%, and Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion are yet to bid. The issue kicked off for subscription on Friday, September 15, 2023 and will close on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

A day prior to the opening of the issue, Yatra Online Ltd had raised Rs 348.75 crore from anchor investors. Foreign Investors and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were ICICI Prudential, Mirae Assets, Tata Funds, Bandhan Funds, Max Life Insurance Funds, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance company Limited, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Edelweiss Trusteeship fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Elara India, Whiteoak Capital Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, BOFA Securities Europe SA, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance company Limited, Quantum State Investment fund, Societe General, BNP Paribas.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.