 Xiaomi And 3 Banks Slammed By ED Notices For Illegally Transferring ₹5,500 Crore To Foreign Entities
The notice came after the Karnataka High Court rejected Xiaomi's appeal against ED's order for the seizure of its assets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

The Indian government had started tightening screws on Chinese apps, brands and companies ever since border tensions escalated in 2020. Since then PubG, TikTok, Shein and other Chinese games, apps and businesses have either been banned or monitored.

Despite asserting that its smartphones for Indian markets are locally made, Xiaomi has now been slapped with an Enforcement Directorate notice for illegal remittances.

No respite from court

Last year, ED had seized Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 5,551.27 crore over illegal remittances abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Now it has sent a show cause notice to the firm and three banks regarding the same transfer of funds.

The notice came after the Karnataka High Court rejected Xiaomi's appeal against ED's order for the seizure of its assets.

Royalties termed illegal

The agency alleges that Xiaomi transferred money to companies outside India, including two in the US, under the guise of paying royalties.

It argues that if Xiaomi is registered as a reseller in India, there are no grounds for paying royalties.

Investigators also accused Xiaomi of misleading its banker Deutsche Bank by falsely claiming that it had a pact for payment of royalties.

