Months after China, Xiaomi 13 series with 1-inch Leica camera launched worldwide

Chinese brand Xiaomi was ruling India's smartphone market for five years, before it lost the top spot to South Korean rival Samsung. A Canalys report showed that launching too many smartphones everywhere, has confused its consumers, driving them towards other brands. But this hasn't stopped Xiaomi from launching its 13 series globally, seven months after it made a debut in China.

Here's what it offers

The high-end model from Xiaomi stands out for its one inch Leica camera designed, which offers a 50 megapixel resolution. The Xiaomi 13 series in China and the one unveiled for the world are pretty much the same when it comes to specs.

The Sony IMX989 shooter is featured in both Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro variants, which have 6.36 inch 120 hertz and 6.73 inch QHD+, AMOLED displays, respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Pro also has a telephoto camera with floating lens and a ultra-wide one, both offering 50 MP resolution. It also packs 8K and 4K 60 FPS Dolby Vision recording and ProFocus mode into the camera setup.

Apart from that, both models run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 microchip, with 8 to 12 GB RAM. They also feature a 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

One more difference is a 3D curved ceramic bodt for the 13 Pro while the non-pro one gets glass panels at the front and back.

Offering perks to sweeten the deal

Other perks include 2 terrabyte Google One data, along with YouTube Premium subscription for six months, as well as digital car keys which can also be shared with friends and family.

Although Xiaomi has lost market leadership in India to Samsung, its revenue for the October-December quarter has gone up by 9 per cent. As it expands the smartphone portfolio, Xiaomi has shut down its video streaming platform Zili in India.