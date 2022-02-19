Xebia to partner with Mendix to offer low-code platform services

Xebia, IT consultancy firm, has partnered with Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, to offer low-code development platform services. This global partnership is in line with Xebia’s organizational strategy of creating digital leaders and becoming a brand in the low-code space, enabling their existing and prospective customers to receive best-in-class, domain intensive, high-tech enabled services, it said in a statement.

Bharat Srivastav, Global Head – Partnerships and Alliances Xebia said, “Gartner suggests that by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65 percent of application development activity. About 99 percent of IT professionals say their organizations would benefit from the types of capabilities that are offered by low-code platforms.

“We are delighted to partner with Mendix to broaden our capacities in low-code. Our focus industries (BFSI, retail, travel) demand this disruption owing to the omnichannel needs and aggressive time-to-market. Mendix will simplify and streamline several stages in the software development lifecycle with a single integrated development environment, such as development, quality assurance, deployment, monitoring, and management.”

The Mendix platform also provides the ability to build robust apps that meet enterprise-level needs, not just departmental ones. It provides drag-and-drop features that enable the easy and speedy app creation and iterations. It also seamlessly integrates data, processes, apps, and existing systems.

Hari Sathyenran, head of Mendix GSI Alliances, “Low-code application development allows development teams to create applications, experiences, and automations 10 times faster than traditional coding. Xebia will assist customers in implementing low-code best practices so they can reduce technical debt and backlogs while delivering better employee and customer experiences. Together, we can build on existing capabilities and enable enterprises even further with high-end digital transformation solutions.”

Research And Markets suggest that the low-code development platform market size was $13.2 billion in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 28.1 percent till 2025, with an expected market size of $ 45.5 billion.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST