X User Mocks Ola Chief Bhavish Aggarwal, Comedian Kunal Kamra Reacts

The feud between Ola cabs and Ola Electric founder, Bhavish Aggarwal and famous comedian Kunal Kamra occasionally keeps bursting as though crackers in the rain.

Kamra Mocks Aggarwal

Of late, it is Kamra who has held his end, deriding Aggarwal and his EV company at every given opportunity, as Aggarwal has not engaged with Kamra's post or comments since their mega kerfuffle on X in late October.

Kamra has been relentless in his pursuit. In another instance of the Puducherry-based comedian taking on the product, Kamra shared another post, this time of an interaction between Aggarwal and an anonymous X user.

In his post, Aggarwal shared a thought on consciousness and coding. The Krutrim founder said, "If consciousness can be described, then it can be codified into digital bits and consumed by AI.

"If consciousness can only be experienced and not described, then AI can never be conscious. Thoughts?"

One user was quick to latch on, and sardonically quipped, "If Scooter can be sold, then it can be repaired. If scooter can only be sold and not repaired, then it should never be sold."

Kunal Kamra took a screengrab of this interaction and shared the post with a mocking 'laughing' emoji.

The feud between the two started when Kamra shared a post of malfunctioing Ola Scooter bundled up in a facility in Bengaluru, questioning their safety. This led to a war of post, that saw a back and forth between the two and others, that lasted for a couple of days.

Ola's Days Of Struggle

For Ola, apart from being a PR disaster, the series of events that followed did not help their prospects, as more complaints emerged in the matter, with the central government looking in the issue.

Many instances of the Ola's Scooter dearth of reliability has surfaced online, adding to the company's existing woes.

At Dalal Street, the company could not draw anything better, as the value of the company stock has had no room to breathe. In the past month of trade alone, shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have collapsed by a mammoth 13.51 per cent or Rs 10.81, stumbling to Rs 69.19 per piece.