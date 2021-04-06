WRWWO President encourages women empowerment

Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) has always come forward to provide help and care to railwaymen & their families. It has continued to work relentlessly and has dedicated itself towards multifarious welfare activities. This organization has always held aloft the banner of such benevolent gestures, with Mrs. Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO leading it from the forefront, whole heartedly and with great devotion. In continuation to this, recently, Kansal paid annual visits to the Divisional Units of WRWWO at Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad& Ratlam Divisions to encourage various aspects of women empowerment & social welfare.