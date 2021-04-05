Western Railway achieves freight loading of 80.72 mt inspite of the coronavirus pandemic

Western Railway's goods &parcel special trains have been traversing across the country to keep the supply of essential commodities moving, even during the difficult time of the COVID pandemic. Inspite of various hurdles and constraints during the times of lockdown, Western Railway has accomplished various milestones in freight loading. Due to the sustained efforts, WR has been able to achieve freight loading of 80.72 MT in financial year 2020-21 which is 4.7% more than last year of 77.06 MT. This feat was made possible due to the able guidance of & continuous monitoring by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. Kansal congratulated team WR on achieving this feat inspite of all odds and adverse conditions.