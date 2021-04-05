Central Railway transports 62.02 MT freight in 2020-21

Central Railway transported 62.02 MT freight during the financial year 2020-21. During March 2021, a total of 6.95 million tonnes loaded which is best ever monthly loading surpassing previous best of 6.22 million tonnes. Central Railway’s best ever loading of 5884 wagons on 31.3.2021 surpassed the previous best of 5014 wagons achieved on March 31, 2018. It is noteworthy that inspite of Corona pandemic, railway personnel worked vigorously to keep the supply chain uninterrupted. Mumbai Division, Central Railway has achieved its best ever loading of 1900 wagons in a day on March 31, 2021.