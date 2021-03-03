WR’s BDU of Vadodara division tap transportation of two new commodities of clinker and steel pipes

Indian Railways is striving to increase the loading volume & revenue. Working in this direction, Western Railway is also taking best possible efforts to optimize its freight business. Regular meetings are held with prospective customers, to tap business opportunities. Goods shed too are being developed, to make loading convenient, as well as to provide a place of rest for the workers.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, towards the direction of developing goods shed, a model rest room has been developed at Ranoli goods shed. This goods shed boasts of a crèche along with workers rest room. Ranoli goods shed in Vadodara Division has one third women workers engaged in loading/unloading activities. The model building has three rooms. The first is a ladies rest room cum crèche. The room has been provided with an attached toilet, along with a baby nursing corner, toys, blackboard, books etc. The second room is for male workers and equipped with furniture, fire extinguisher, first aid box etc. The third room is for customers, and has furniture and the walls have posters displaying various freight incentive schemes.