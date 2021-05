Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has set up a Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI) at Valsad. This training institute will impart technical training in their respective professional field to the Group ‘C’ and Group ‘ D ‘ employees of Mumbai Central Division. This institute has been set up under the able guidance of Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway. Kansal inaugurated the MDDTI virtually on 20th May, 2021.