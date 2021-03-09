WR GM conducts an annual inspection in Rajkot division to review ongoing works

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of the Viramgam-Rajkot section of Rajkot Division on 2nd March, 2021. During the inspection, Kansal inspected various ongoing works related to passenger amenities, staff facilities, safety/security work, infrastructural work, electrification work & other development works over the section. WR GM was accompanied by Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Rajkot Division and his branch officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Viramgam station by RPF. He then conducted an intensive inspection of safety aspects of railway crossings, major & minor bridges, trackmen team, point and crossing and electronic interlocking system in the section. WR GM also reviewed passenger amenities at Lakhtar, Surendranagar and Rajkot stations.