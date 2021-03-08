Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection in Rajkot Division to review ongoing works

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of the Viramgam-Rajkot section of Rajkot Division on March 2, 2021. During the inspection, Kansal inspected various ongoing works related to passenger amenities, staff facilities, safety/security work, infrastructural work, electrification work & other development works over the section. WR GM was accompanied by Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Rajkot Division and his branch officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Viramgam station by RPF. He then conducted an intensive inspection of safety aspects of railway crossings, major & minor bridges, trackmen team, point and crossing and electronic interlocking system in the section. WR GM also reviewed passenger amenities at Lakhtar, Surendranagar and Rajkot stations.

Kansal inaugurated the newly built railway colony “Rachna” in Surendranagar, Dhrangadhra and Lakhtar. The newly built railway colony at Dhrangadhra have 18 quarters and “Rachna” Surendranagar have 52 quarters. WR GM handed over keys of the newly allotted quarters to railway families. The railway colony in Surendranagar is facilitated with modern facilities. The colony has 52 Type-II Quarters in 5 Blocks and is well equipped with Sports Complex consisting of Badminton, Lawn Tennis & Volleyball Courts, an Open Air Gym and Jogging Path. Benches have also been installed outside every quarter for residents of all ages to enjoy their time outside. The colony has dedicated water supply and sewage system and has direct connectivity to highway.