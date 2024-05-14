 WPI Inflation Rises To 1.26% In April, Driven By Food And Energy Prices
The inflation in March was 0.53 per cent, while in April last year, the inflation reported negative.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
WPI Inflation Rises To 1.26% In April, Driven By Food And Energy Prices | Unsplash.com

As per the government data released on Tuesday, Wholesale inflation price-based inflation in India in April rose to 1.26 per cent, remaining positive for sixth month after remaining in the negative zone for seven months until October.

The inflation last month in March was, 0.53 per cent, while in April last year, the inflation reported negative.

The wholesale inflation in April rose primarily due to an increase in food article, electricity, crude petroleum and natural gas, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing.

The retail inflation in India meanwhile slightly decreased in March to 4.83 per cent from 4.85 in February.

(This is a developing story)

