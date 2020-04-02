Worst bear market is yet to come: Veteran Investor Jim Rogers expects situations amid the coronavirus outbreak to worsen

As global markets try an attempt to recover from the biggest losses after the global financial crisis in 2008, veteran investor Jim Rogers, however, believes that there's worse to come.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Jim Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Holdings Inc, said that the "current rebound in the markets may continue for a while following a bout of extreme pessimism but another rout is imminent". Well, this attributes to, he says, "triple whammy of coronavirus-fulled economic damage, high debt levels and interest rates that are now low- which will hurt when they rise."

Rogers says he expects that in the next couple of years worst bear market of all times will be seen in the stock markets.

Well, the stocks on various stock exchanges have plummeted in the firts three months of the year amid the coronavirus scare that has hit the world. Even the tycoons in the industry posted its worst quarter since 2008 with billionaires even losing their rankings.