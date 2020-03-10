Mukesh Ambani loses Asia's richest man title; Alibaba's Jack Ma tops the list

The situation amid the crude oil war between Saudi Arabi and Russia is so bad that even the tycoon's in the industry are affected. Well, now Indian energy tycoon Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia's richest man as he passes the title to Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

The development comes after the collapse in oil prices as it slumped by 30% on Monday. Moreover, the intensifying fears of the spread of coronavirus also adds to the reason of the Asia's richest man losing his title.

It was a sell-off across sectors, led by financial, metal, energy and IT stocks - weighed on the markets. The rout erased $5.8 billion from his networth on Monday, according to Bloomberg Bilionaires Index.

Now, Jack Ma tops the list with a fortune of $44.5 billion that is about $2.6 billion more than Ambani.

Well, this raises eyebrows if now Reliance Industries Limited will be able to cut down its net debt to zero by 2021 as it had earlier pledged.